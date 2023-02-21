UrduPoint.com

Blue Flashes Seen In Night Sky Form Turkey, Syria Right Before Monday's Earthquakes

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Blue Flashes Seen in Night Sky Form Turkey, Syria Right Before Monday's Earthquakes

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Social media users publish photos and videos of blue flashes seen in the night sky right before the earthquakes that hit the border region of Syria and Turkey on Monday.

In photos and videos posted on social media, blue flashes and glow could be seen in the sky, followed by underground tremors. The phenomenon was observed by residents of Syria's Latakia Governorate and border areas of Turkey.

Hala Hasan, a professor at the Higher Institute of Earthquake Studies & Research at Damascus University, told the Sham FM broadcaster that there was no explanation for the blue flashes appearing in the sky but noted that the electrical and magnetic fields of the atmosphere change before the tremors.

Turkey's disaster management authority AFAD reported two earthquakes in Turkey's Hatay Province on Monday, three minutes apart, with magnitudes of 6.4 and 5.8. The Turkish authorities said three people were killed and about 300 others were injured as a result of the earthquakes. Hatay Province Governor Lutfu Savas said several people were under the rubble of houses that had collapsed.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Governor Syria Turkey Social Media Damascus Hatay Border Media

Recent Stories

Global Summit of Women 2023 to begin tomorrow in A ..

Global Summit of Women 2023 to begin tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

8 hours ago
 Commander of Land Forces receives senior officials ..

Commander of Land Forces receives senior officials at IDEX 2023

8 hours ago
 Commander of Joint Operations receives Commander o ..

Commander of Joint Operations receives Commander of GCC Unified Military Command

8 hours ago
 ADJD succeeds in reducing divorce rate to 3% in 20 ..

ADJD succeeds in reducing divorce rate to 3% in 2022

8 hours ago
 Rain halts play after Mandhana dominates for India ..

Rain halts play after Mandhana dominates for India at World T20

9 hours ago
 New 6.4-magnitude quake hits southern Turkey

New 6.4-magnitude quake hits southern Turkey

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.