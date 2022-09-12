UrduPoint.com

Blue Origin Aborts Uncrewed Launch After Mid-Flight Anomaly, Capsule Escapes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2022 | 09:13 PM

Blue Origin Aborts Uncrewed Launch After Mid-Flight Anomaly, Capsule Escapes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) The aerospace company Blue Origin successfully detached the capsule of its New Shepard suborbital spacecraft and aborted the launch after the vehicle experienced a mid-flight anomaly on Monday, according to a live broadcast.

"We have seen an abort of New Shepard," an announcer said, while another called it an unplanned "anomaly." The capsule used to haul cargo or crew successfully detached after aborting the launch, the announcer added.

Blue Origin is led by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, with the New Shepard program designed to facilitate private space tourism.

Over 30 people have been flown into space on the New Shepard.

The launch anomaly was caused by a booster failure, Blue Origin said via social media.

A video of the incident shows the vehicle ascending steadily into space before a large burst of flames emerges from the rocket, prompting the capsule to eject shortly afterwards. The video then shows the capsule returning to the ground by utilizing parachutes.

