Blue Origin capsule carrying Jeff Bezos reaches space: livestream

A Blue Origin capsule carrying Jeff Bezos and three crewmates crossed the Karman line that marks the internationally recognized boundary of space on Tuesday, the company's live broadcast showed

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :A Blue Origin capsule carrying Jeff Bezos and three crewmates crossed the Karman line that marks the internationally recognized boundary of space on Tuesday, the company's live broadcast showed.

The crew will be able to unbuckle and experience three to four minutes of weightlessness, while admiring the curve of the Earth and the inky black of the rest of the universe from large cabin windows.