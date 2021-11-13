Blue Origin Mourns Shatner Space Mission Crew Mate Killed in Plane Crash - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) US high tech multi-millionaire Glen de Vries, who flew into space last month with 90-year-old "Star Trek" actor William Shatner, has died in a small plane crash in his state of New Jersey, the Blue Origin Company said in a tribute on Friday.

"We are devastated to hear of the sudden passing of Glen de Vries," the company said in a Twitter statement. "He brought so much life and energy to the entire Blue Origin team and to his fellow crewmates. His passion for aviation, his charitable work, and his dedication to his craft will long be revered and admired."

The light plane left Essex County Airport in Caldwell, New Jersey on what should have been a routine trip to Sussex Airport but was reported missing, media reported.

Emergency workers found its remains at Hampton Township 60 miles west of New York City, the reports said.

De Vries, 49, founded Medidata Solutions, a successful advanced technology company, and was a trustee at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. He traveled aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft on October 13, spending more than 10 minutes in space after launching along with Shatner and others.

Flight instructor Thomas Fischer, 54, was also killed in the crash, the reports said.