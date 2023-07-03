Blue Origin Rocket Company Seeks International Launch Site, Compete with SpaceX - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Rocket building company Blue Origin seeks to expand its operations overseas by acquiring a new international launch site, Financial Times reported on Monday.

Blue Origin would like to expand its operations outside of the United States by acquiring a new launching site abroad and is currently searching partnerships notably in Europe but also in other parts of the world, the report said, noting that the process is still in its early stages.

A potential acquisition in Europe could also help Blue Origin hire "new talent", the report said, as the continent is known for having a wide range of choice when it comes to competitive and skilled space professionals.

Moreover, the report added that although the company generates millions in revenue and billions in orders, it now must find ways of speeding up the launch progress to keep up with the demand.

Blue Origin, founded in 2008, was the first to successfully launch, land and reuse a rocket, seeks to pace up and scale up its operations to better serve the company's customers in a bid to compete with Elon Musk's SpaceX, the report said.