Blue Spiral Seen In European Skies Likely From SpaceX Rocket
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 06:10 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) A blue and white spiral spotted in the skies above numerous European countries was likely created by frozen fuel from a SpaceX rocket, according to weather forecasters.
The UK's Met Office said it had received many reports of an "illuminated swirl" in the British sky on Monday evening that was likely caused by a Falcon 9 rocket that had earlier launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida.
"The rocket's frozen exhaust plume appears to be spinning in the atmosphere and reflecting the sunlight, causing it to appear as a spiral in the sky," the Met Office explained in a post on X late Monday.
The Meteo weather forecaster in France's central Loire Valley area said it had also received many images sent in by keen skygazers.
"Don't panic! No, it wasn't a UFO but the degassing of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket," the forecaster said on X.
The swirls were caused the launch of SpaceX's NROL-69 mission, it added.
The classified mission was conducted for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), which manages the US military's spy satellites.
"The Falcon 9 reusable rocket booster returned safely to Landing Zone 1 after delivering the national security payload to orbit," the office said in a statement.
The spiral was also visible in Sweden, according to an image from a photographer in the country shared with AFP.
Social media users in other countries such as Croatia, Poland and Hungary also posted images of the phenomenon.
A similar spiral was spotted above New Zealand in 2022, also from the workhorse Falcon 9 rocket, according to reports at the time.
Billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX has taken a "fail fast, learn fast" approach that has helped it become the world's dominant launch services provider.
The company's massive Starship rocket exploded during its latest test flight earlier this month, with social media footage showing red-hot debris raining down over the Bahamas.
Musk's status as one of President Donald Trump's closest advisors, and his influence over Federal regulators, have raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest.
Eric Lagadec, an astrophysicist at the Cote d'Azur Observatory in France, reposted a video on the social media platform Bluesky that was apparently taken in Poland of the spiral rising in the sky.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Airport gears up to welcome over half million passengers during Eid Al-F ..
Sharjah Chamber outlines its 2025-2027 strategy
India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 2025
UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days
Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg of narcotics, psychotropic sub ..
MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Survey by end of March
Drought like situation likely this year in Pakistan amid lower-than-usual rainfa ..
Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importance of fostering positive valu ..
42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2025 admissions
Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'
Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
More Stories From World
-
3 Japan airports to use unified gates for immigration, customs checks3 minutes ago
-
Blue spiral seen in European skies likely from SpaceX rocket13 minutes ago
-
DEWA announces roadmap to becoming world’s first AI-native utility13 minutes ago
-
Lukashenko sworn in for new term as Belarus' president23 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results - collated23 minutes ago
-
BFA 2025: Pakistan gears up for a key role in shaping Asia's Economic Future1 hour ago
-
Trump to impose sharp tariffs on countries buying Venezuelan oil1 hour ago
-
Australia to build new 2032 Olympic stadium and demolish Gabba2 hours ago
-
Breakthrough in French toddler death mystery as grandparents arrested2 hours ago
-
Israeli fire kills five south Syria: local authority2 hours ago
-
Trump admin sent journalist classified US plan for Yemen strikes2 hours ago
-
Tesla sales sink by nearly half in Europe2 hours ago