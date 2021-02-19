BMW Recalls 430,000 Vehicles in Germany Over Fire Hazard Issue - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The German car maker BMW is recalling 430,000 3-series vehicles in Germany over short circuit-related fire hazard, Focus news outlet reported, citing a source from the company.

The problem has been known since 2017.

Vehicles produced from July 2004 to June 2012 may experience a short circuit, melting of contacts or, in rare cases, a fire, including when a vehicle is parked.

According to the media outlet, the company decided to send recalled vehicles to authorized workshops and repair or replace affected spare parts. Vehicles with codes E90-E93 have been affected.

The Munich-based car maker produces vehicles of BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce brands, as well as motorcycles and engines.