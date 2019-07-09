UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BMW Rolls Out All-Electric Mini Cooper

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 10:41 PM

BMW Rolls Out All-Electric Mini Cooper

German carmaker BMW rolled out on Tuesday the first all-electric premium small car, the Mini Cooper SE, paving the way to sustainable driving in an increasingly eco-friendly world

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) German carmaker BMW rolled out on Tuesday the first all-electric premium small car, the Mini Cooper SE, paving the way to sustainable driving in an increasingly eco-friendly world.

"For us it is clear: Emission free mobility is crucial for a sustainable future," Pieter Nota, a member of the BMW board of management, told reporters at the unveiling ceremony in Rotterdam.

He said 40,000 customers had already registered their interest in the new Mini.

Bernd Koerber, BMW Group's senior vice president for Mini, called the car a "new chapter in the history of Mini.

" He said production will start in November.

The plug-in car will be fitted with a lithium-ion battery, situated deep in the vehicle floor, allowing it to travel for up to 167 miles.

It will be produced at the brand's home in Oxford together with conventionally powered versions of the model, although BMW said it planned to focus on fully electric and plug-in hybrids.

First electric Minis will roll off the production line months before the European Union enforces new, stricter carbon emission standards for passenger cars starting January 2020.

Related Topics

World German European Union Vehicle Car Rotterdam Oxford January November 2020 BMW Mini

Recent Stories

Children&#039;s Museum at Louvre Abu Dhabi promote ..

26 minutes ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE’s commitment to c ..

57 minutes ago

Ukrainian Journalist Attacked During Rally Outside ..

37 seconds ago

IGP eulogizes safe city project

40 seconds ago

12,087 riders challaned for not wearing helmet, Rs ..

42 seconds ago

UAE Fatwa Council member among experts of US &#039 ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.