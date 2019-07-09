BMW Rolls Out All-Electric Mini Cooper

German carmaker BMW rolled out on Tuesday the first all-electric premium small car, the Mini Cooper SE, paving the way to sustainable driving in an increasingly eco-friendly world

"For us it is clear: Emission free mobility is crucial for a sustainable future," Pieter Nota, a member of the BMW board of management, told reporters at the unveiling ceremony in Rotterdam.

He said 40,000 customers had already registered their interest in the new Mini.

Bernd Koerber, BMW Group's senior vice president for Mini, called the car a "new chapter in the history of Mini.

" He said production will start in November.

The plug-in car will be fitted with a lithium-ion battery, situated deep in the vehicle floor, allowing it to travel for up to 167 miles.

It will be produced at the brand's home in Oxford together with conventionally powered versions of the model, although BMW said it planned to focus on fully electric and plug-in hybrids.

First electric Minis will roll off the production line months before the European Union enforces new, stricter carbon emission standards for passenger cars starting January 2020.