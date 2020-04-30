Boao Forum for Asia 2020 conference cancelled amid COVID-19 pandemic

UrduPoint.com
The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) has decided not to hold its annual conference in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) has decided not to hold its annual conference in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The raging COVID-19 pandemic across the world is threatening human health and the global economy. In response to international efforts to contain the disease and prioritizing the health and safety of all participants, the forum's board of directors made the difficult decision of not holding this year's annual conference," the forum said in a statement on Thursday.

The forum still continues preparation for three major thematic conferences scheduled in the latter half of the year, including the first conference of the International Forum on Science, Technology and Innovation on Nov 9 in Macao; the first Global Economic Development and Security Forum in September in Zhuhai and the second Conference of Global Health Forum in October in Qingdao.

In addition, under the COVID-19 pandemic, the forum will organize a series of online activities to discuss the impact of the pandemic and explore solutions for recovery.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan has actively been participating in the annual conference that provides a big opportunity to the regional countries to develop their socioeconomic partnership.

