Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021 holds opening ceremony

BOAO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021 was held in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, on Tuesday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony.

This year's conference, attended by more than 2,600 guests from over 60 countries and regions, is themed "A World in Change: Join Hands to Strengthen Global Governance and Advance Belt and Road Cooperation."The forum, now celebrating its 20th anniversary, has not only played a unique role in pooling consensus and putting forward valuable "Boao proposals," but also engaged countries in addressing global issues and promoting world development and prosperity.