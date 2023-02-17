MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA), often dubbed the Eastern Davos, will be held from March 28-31 on the Chinese island of Hainan, organizers said on Friday.

"The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2023 is to be held from 28-31 March in Boao, Hainan under the theme 'An Uncertain World: Solidarity and Cooperation for Development amid Challenges,'" the BFA said in a statement.

The economic forum will be held in an offline format for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement added.

During the summit, delegates from governments, businesses, academia and media from around the world are expected to discuss ways for the development and deepening of international cooperation amid what appears to be the pandemic's retreat, the BFA specified.

The BFA was established in 2001. The forum's aims are to develop coordination and cooperation between Asian countries, intensify dialogue and economic ties with other world regions, as well as to create a platform for establishing a dialogue on economic, social and other issues between officials, entrepreneurs, specialists and scientists.