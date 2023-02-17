UrduPoint.com

Boao Forum For Asia To Be Held In China's Hainan From March 28-31

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Boao Forum for Asia to Be Held in China's Hainan From March 28-31

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA), often dubbed the Eastern Davos, will be held from March 28-31 on the Chinese island of Hainan, organizers said on Friday.

"The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2023 is to be held from 28-31 March in Boao, Hainan under the theme 'An Uncertain World: Solidarity and Cooperation for Development amid Challenges,'" the BFA said in a statement.

The economic forum will be held in an offline format for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement added.

During the summit, delegates from governments, businesses, academia and media from around the world are expected to discuss ways for the development and deepening of international cooperation amid what appears to be the pandemic's retreat, the BFA specified.

The BFA was established in 2001. The forum's aims are to develop coordination and cooperation between Asian countries, intensify dialogue and economic ties with other world regions, as well as to create a platform for establishing a dialogue on economic, social and other issues between officials, entrepreneurs, specialists and scientists.

Related Topics

World China March Media From Asia

Recent Stories

SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Doga ..

SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as CCPO Lahore

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 PM assures continuous support, relief assistance t ..

PM assures continuous support, relief assistance to quake-hit Turkiye

2 hours ago
 UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid oper ..

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

2 hours ago
 US reaffirms commitment to advance bilateral relat ..

US reaffirms commitment to advance bilateral relationship with Pakistan

2 hours ago
 FM in Germany to attend Munich Security Conference ..

FM in Germany to attend Munich Security Conference 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.