Boao forum urges global cooperation in energy transition

BOAO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Energy company executives attending the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, have pledged aggressive plans while also calling for more global cooperation to help accelerate energy transition.

At a sub-forum titled "Low Carbon Energy Transformation" held in Boao on Friday, Huang Yongzhang, president of PetroChina, revealed that China's largest oil and gas producer is actively developing its new energy business amid the country's green drive.

New energy is becoming one of PetroChina's main businesses, and is expected to account for 7 percent of its total output in 2025 and for one-third in 2035, according to Huang.

This is just one example of China's vigorous green transition as it pursues its dual carbon goals of peaking carbon emissions by 2030 and reaching carbon neutrality by 2060.

After years of robust investment, China's total installed renewable energy capacity had topped 1,516 GW at the end of 2023, according to the National Energy Administration. T