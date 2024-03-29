Boao Forum Urges Global Cooperation In Energy Transition
Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 01:30 PM
BOAO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Energy company executives attending the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, have pledged aggressive plans while also calling for more global cooperation to help accelerate energy transition.
At a sub-forum titled "Low Carbon Energy Transformation" held in Boao on Friday, Huang Yongzhang, president of PetroChina, revealed that China's largest oil and gas producer is actively developing its new energy business amid the country's green drive.
New energy is becoming one of PetroChina's main businesses, and is expected to account for 7 percent of its total output in 2025 and for one-third in 2035, according to Huang.
This is just one example of China's vigorous green transition as it pursues its dual carbon goals of peaking carbon emissions by 2030 and reaching carbon neutrality by 2060.
After years of robust investment, China's total installed renewable energy capacity had topped 1,516 GW at the end of 2023, according to the National Energy Administration. T
Recent Stories
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G
Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024
Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis
CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment
Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market
High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception
NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per uni ..
Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar-Powered RO Plant
More Stories From World
-
Tokyo stocks end higher tracking Wall Street gains1 minute ago
-
China to export homegrown tunnel-boring machine to Italy2 minutes ago
-
Over 9 pct of Mongolia's livestock die in cold winter2 minutes ago
-
ChiNext Index closes higher Friday2 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says downed 84 of 99 Russian missiles, drones launched overnight12 minutes ago
-
Philippines observes Good Friday with crucifixions and whippings22 minutes ago
-
Tokyo shares close higher after Wall Street records32 minutes ago
-
Over 9 pct of Mongolia's livestock die in cold winter42 minutes ago
-
Indonesia's president-elect to visit China42 minutes ago
-
6.0-magnitude quake hits Southern Greece42 minutes ago
-
Myanmar earns over 690 mln USD from fishery exports in over 11 months42 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's trade surplus reaches 8.08 bln USD in Q142 minutes ago