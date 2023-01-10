Board Chairman of Russian Steel Giant Severstal Loses $11Bln in 2022 - Reports

Alexey Mordashov, the chairman of the board of directors of Russian steel and mining company Severstal, topped the list of the most impoverished Russian billionaires in 2022 with his wealth falling by $11.1 billion to $18.4 billion due to the impact of Western sanctions, the Russian edition of Forbes reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Alexey Mordashov, the chairman of the board of directors of Russian steel and mining company Severstal, topped the list of the most impoverished Russian billionaires in 2022 with his wealth falling by $11.1 billion to $18.4 billion due to the impact of Western sanctions, the Russian edition of Forbes reported on Tuesday.

In 2021, Mordashov and his family were named the richest Russians by Forbes, with their fortune estimated at $29.1 billion.

The second place in the list of the most impoverished Russian billionaires is occupied by Tatyana Bakalchuk, the founder of the Wildberries marketplace. Her fortune decreased by $8.3 billion to $4.7 billion in 2022.

Oleg Tinkov, the founder of Tinkoff Bank, closes the top three. His fortune fell by $5.9 billion to $870 million.

According to Forbes, 68 Russian entrepreneurs, whose fortune in December 2022 exceeded $1 billion, lost fortunes, the news outlet reported, adding that the number of billionaires in Russia had decreased by 35 to 88 people year-on-year.

Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia in response to the country's special military operation in Ukraine, launched in February. The measures include freezing Russia's foreign currency reserves and halting international payments from Russian banks, among many other restrictions.