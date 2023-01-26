The board of directors of the Brazilian state oil and gas corporation Petrobras has endorsed the appointment of Senator Jean Paul Prates as president of the company, Brazilian media reported on Thursday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The board of directors of the Brazilian state oil and gas corporation Petrobras has endorsed the appointment of Senator Jean Paul Prates as president of the company, Brazilian media reported on Thursday.

The Workers' Party senator will head the oil company after Caio Paes de Andrade, appointed by former Petrobras president Adriano Pires, resigned earlier in the month, the G1 news portal said.

The final decision on his appointment must be made at the meeting of shareholders of the company, according to the report.

Brazilian media reported that with the appointment of Prates, the government led by new Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will launch a reshuffle of the company's board of directors, appointed under former President Jair Bolsonaro. The decision to change the top management of Petrobras has been reportedly influenced by Lula da Silva's desire to change the company's policy.