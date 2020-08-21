UrduPoint.com
Board Of Doctors Discussing Whether Navalny Can Be Relocated From Omsk -Health Authorities

Fri 21st August 2020 | 09:40 AM

Board of Doctors Discussing Whether Navalny Can Be Relocated From Omsk -Health Authorities

OMSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The board of doctors, involving physicians from Moscow, is taking place in the Siberian city of Omsk to discuss the case of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny: whether he could be relocated from a local hospital or not, a spokeswoman for the regional Health Ministry Tatyana Shakirova told reporters on Friday.

Navalny was on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow on Thursday when he fell gravely ill. The airplane made an emergency landing in Omsk, where Navalny was hospitalized and put on a ventilator in a coma.

"The board of doctors, involving experts from Moscow, is underway. A press conference will follow in some an hour," Shakirova said, adding that the participants of the meeting would decide whether Navalny could be transported or not.

Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation believes that the politician was poisoned: most likely when he drank a cup of tea at the airport of Tomsk. The hospital said that this was just one of the possible reasons behind Navalny's sickness.

More Stories From World

