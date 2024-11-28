Board Of Grievances Launches Administrative Principles, Rulings In French
Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Board of Grievances has announced the release of a French version of its judicial principles and rulings issued by its courts, available through the board's digital portal. This initiative aims to expand access and insight into the rulings and outcomes of the administrative judiciary.
Through this step, the Board of Grievances seeks to provide French speakers the opportunity to review the judicial principles and rulings issued by the Kingdom's administrative judiciary. It also aims to contribute to showcasing the qualitative transformation the Kingdom is experiencing in its judicial systems, legislation, and the development of workflows and procedures.
The Board of Grievances had previously published these principles and rulings in English. This effort aligns with Article 21 of its governing law, which mandates the classification, printing, and publishing of judicial rulings to enhance the quality of administrative judiciary practices. The board also continues to publish new editions in multiple languages to highlight the components of quality of life and the advancements in various sectors within the Kingdom.
