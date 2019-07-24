Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Bahawalpur supplementary exams from Aug 31

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Bahawalpur will hold matric supplementary examinations for the year 2019 from August 31, 2019

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education Bahawalpur will hold Matric supplementary examinations for the year 2019 from August 31, 2019.

According to a press release issued here, BISE has extended date for deposit of examination fee till July 29.

Candidates can deposit late fee till August 5 and 9, respectively. Candidates will get their forms attested from principal or head master or head mistress, respectively.

Candidates can get further information from website, www.bisebwp.edu.pk.