UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Board Of Intermediate And Secondary Education Bahawalpur Supplementary Exams From Aug 31

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:22 PM

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Bahawalpur supplementary exams from Aug 31

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Bahawalpur will hold matric supplementary examinations for the year 2019 from August 31, 2019

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education Bahawalpur will hold Matric supplementary examinations for the year 2019 from August 31, 2019.

According to a press release issued here, BISE has extended date for deposit of examination fee till July 29.

Candidates can deposit late fee till August 5 and 9, respectively. Candidates will get their forms attested from principal or head master or head mistress, respectively.

Candidates can get further information from website, www.bisebwp.edu.pk.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur BISE July August 2019 From

Recent Stories

BRAIA Summer Camp concludes at NUST

5 minutes ago

PQT Kick-off Ceremony for Oracle Enterprise Planni ..

5 minutes ago

NAB summons Maryam, Hassan, Hussain Nawaz in illeg ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan economic slowdown to continue, finds late ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai Customs seizes 800,000 Captagon pills in Por ..

11 minutes ago

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summons Marya ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.