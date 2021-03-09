- Home
- Boat Accident in Tunisia Leaves 14 Migrants Killed, 140 Rescued by Coast Guard - Reports
Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 08:28 PM
Tunisia's Coast Guard has rescued 140 migrants from two boats that sank off the Kerkennah Islands in the Sfax province, with the wreck leaving 14 people killed, Tunisian state news agency TAP reported on Tuesday
The two ships set sail early on Tuesday from Sfax toward Europe across the Mediterranean, according to the report.
Among the 140 rescued sub-Saharan migrants were two Tunisian nationals, National Guard spokesperson Houcemeddine Jebabli told TAP.
Search operations are still underway in cooperation with the army, the spokesperson added.
Deadly incidents involving migrant boats are a regular phenomenon in the Mediterranean off Tunisia's coast.