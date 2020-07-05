UrduPoint.com
Boat Capsizes Off Sydney's Coast, Three Dead - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) At least three people have died after a boat capsized off Sydney's southeast coast, media reported on Sunday.

According to 7news, rescue services arrived at Henry Head at La Perouse and pulled three unidentified men from the water. They died at the scene.

According to preliminary data, there were no other people on board. An investigation has been launched into the incident.

