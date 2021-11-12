UrduPoint.com

Boat Capsizes On Kivu Lake In DR Congo, Leaving 10 People Dead, 50 Missing - Reports

Boat Capsizes on Kivu Lake in DR Congo, Leaving 10 People Dead, 50 Missing - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) At least 10 people have died and 50 others remain missing as a result of a shipwreck in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), media reported.

The authorities said that a pirogue with a motor capsized while heading for a local market, the Okapi radio broadcaster reported, citing the regional authorities.

The Actualite news outlet reported that there were 120 people and big cargo on board. The tragedy is likely to have been caused by an overburden.

