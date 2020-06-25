UrduPoint.com
Boat Carrying 27 People Sinks In China's South-West - Provincial Administration

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 11:40 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) A vessel has sunk in the Lancang river in China's south-western Yunnan province, and all the 27 people on board have fallen into the water, the provincial administration said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on the night into Thursday at the confluence of Lancang and the Nanbanhe river, in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, the administration specified.

The reason of the incident is yet to be established.

Ten people have already been saved. The search and rescue operation continues.

