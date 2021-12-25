Boat Carrying Migrants Capsizes in Central Aegean Killing 16 People - Reports

UrduPoint.com

A boat that was carrying migrants capsized off the coast of the Greek island of Paros in the central Aegean Sea killing 16 people, Greek newspaper Naftemporiki said on Saturday citing the Hellenic coast guard

Sixty-three people were rescued and transported to Paros, according to the newspaper.

The boat was traveling from Turkey to Italy when it capsized and sank on Friday evening.

Five patrol boats, a navy helicopter, and a C-130 aircraft were deployed to the area of the accident. Search and rescue operations are still being conducted by the Hellenic coast guard.

This is the third accident in three days involving migrants that travel to the EU over the sea. The Greek office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees stressed that safer alternatives are needed for "these perilous crossings."

