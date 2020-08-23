UrduPoint.com
Boat Crash Off UK's Southampton Kills 15-Year-Old Girl, Injures 11 Others - Police

Sun 23rd August 2020 | 02:00 AM

Boat Crash Off UK's Southampton Kills 15-Year-Old Girl, Injures 11 Others - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) A 15-year-old girl died on Saturday after a rigid inflatable boat collided with a buoy off Southampton in the southern part of England, the local police in the Hampshire county said.

"Twelve people who were on board were subsequently taken to hospital.

Sadly, one of the passengers, a 15-year-old girl, was pronounced dead in hospital," the police said in a press release.

The vessel hit the buoy at around 10:10 local time (09:10 GMT).

The police are investigating the incident with the Coastguard and Marine Accident Investigation Branch, according to the press release.

More Stories From World

