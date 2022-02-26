UrduPoint.com

Boat Disappears Off Malaysian Island, 18 Believed Missing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2022 | 11:49 PM

Boat disappears off Malaysian island, 18 believed missing

Eighteen people were reported missing at sea on Saturday when their boat disappeared near the Malaysian holiday island of Langkawi, officials said

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Eighteen people were reported missing at sea on Saturday when their boat disappeared near the Malaysian holiday island of Langkawi, officials said.

The coast guard said the boat, believed to be carrying 14 anglers and four crew, went missing some 9.4 nautical miles west of the Beras Basah island next to Langkawi.

Senior coast guard official Mohamad Zawawi Abdullah said the boat's owner reported the disappearance this afternoon, triggering the search.

"(The coast guard) is still carrying out the operation to search for those missing," he told AFP.

A coast guard statement said objects including fish barrels, biscuit tins and corks believed to be from the boat were found nearly five nautical miles southwest from the boat's last known location.

Rescuers and local fishermen were now looking for the missing in a 10-nautical mile area, with the search expected to continue overnight.

Small boats capsize frequently Malaysia's western coast due to strong waves and bad weather.

Malaysia's meteorological department warned over the weekend of heavy and continuous rain in the country's northern states.

Related Topics

Weather Malaysia From

Recent Stories

France beat Scotland 36-17 in Six Nations to remai ..

France beat Scotland 36-17 in Six Nations to remain unbeaten

33 seconds ago
 Foreign Secretary meets envoys of Ukraine, Poland, ..

Foreign Secretary meets envoys of Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Hungary

36 seconds ago
 Students role crucial in ending traffic violations ..

Students role crucial in ending traffic violations: SSP Traffic

39 seconds ago
 Character building as important as education: Farr ..

Character building as important as education: Farrukh Habib

6 minutes ago
 Russian army ordered to broaden Ukraine advance: m ..

Russian army ordered to broaden Ukraine advance: ministry

6 minutes ago
 Kyiv imposes blanket curfew until Monday: mayor's ..

Kyiv imposes blanket curfew until Monday: mayor's office

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>