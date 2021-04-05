UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 10:40 AM

Boat Explosion in Australia Leaves 8 People Injured, 4 in Critical Condition - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) A boat caught on fire and exploded on the Hawkesbury river in Sydney, Australia, injuring at least eight people, four of them are in a critical condition, local 9news reported on Monday.

According to the news, the boat was refueling at a marina when the blaze started. The incident took place just after 5:00 p.m. local time on Sunday (07:00 a.m. GMT), the news said.

Emergency services, including 12 ambulance crews, a specialist medical team and two helicopters, were present at the scene. Eight people were hospitalized, four of the patients had burns to over 60 percent of their bodies. Remaining injured suffered from lesser burns and smoke inhalation, the news reported.

"Currently this morning we still have one critical and three serious patients at Royal North Shore. We're still waiting for an update on the other two patients at Concord and Westmead," David Morris, provincial ambulance inspector, was cited as saying by the news.

Several children got off the boat just a few moments before the vessel was consumed by flames, 9news stated citing witnesses. Emergency services confirmed the information, saying that the mother and the children did not sustain any injuries.

The boat was sunk in shallow waters, provincial fire and rescue service announced on Twitter. The causes of the incident are currently being investigated.

