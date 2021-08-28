UrduPoint.com

Boat Explosion In Southeastern France Leaves 3 Injured - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 09:42 PM

Boat Explosion in Southeastern France Leaves 3 Injured - Reports

Three people sustained wounds as a result of a powerful blast on a ship in the French port of Hyeres, French media reported on Saturday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) Three people sustained wounds as a result of a powerful blast on a ship in the French port of Hyeres, French media reported on Saturday.

One of the victims, who received severe burn injuries, was taken to a hospital in the city of Toulon, the BFMTV broadcaster said.

The vessel reportedly exploded during refueling. According to the emergency services of the Var department, firefighters arrived at the scene to extinguish the blaze.

The burning ship was towed far from the Mediterranean port to prevent the flames from spreading to other boats. Notably, two nearby sailing ships were damaged.

Related Topics

Toulon Media From

Recent Stories

44 more tested positive for coronavirus

44 more tested positive for coronavirus

4 minutes ago
 Leverkusen early Bundesliga leaders after own-goal ..

Leverkusen early Bundesliga leaders after own-goal chaos in Augsburg

4 minutes ago
 Militant Attack in Eastern DRC Kills 19 - Authorit ..

Militant Attack in Eastern DRC Kills 19 - Authorities

4 minutes ago
 Thousands of Americans Participate in March for Vo ..

Thousands of Americans Participate in March for Voting Rights in Washington

4 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid heads UAE delegation to ‘Bag ..

Mohammed bin Rashid heads UAE delegation to ‘Baghdad Conference for Cooperatio ..

46 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab inaugurates hospital, school in Sa ..

Governor Punjab inaugurates hospital, school in Sahiwal

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.