UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boat Sinking In DR Congo Leaves At Least 10 Dead, Several Missing - Local Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 06:32 PM

Boat Sinking in DR Congo Leaves at Least 10 Dead, Several Missing - Local Authorities

At least 10 people died after a boat capsized on a river in the southern Kasai province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Monday, Dieudonne Pieme, the provincial governor, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) At least 10 people died after a boat capsized on a river in the southern Kasai province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Monday, Dieudonne Pieme, the provincial governor, said on Tuesday.

"Yes, I confirm that the boat sank, and, unfortunately, 10 people lost their lives while several others went missing," Pieme said, as quoted by the Congolese Actualite.CD news outlet.

The police are conducting a search and rescue operation but chancesthe chances of finding survivors are very low, the governor added.

Twenty people were aboard the vessel, which was overloaded, the news agency said, citing locals.

Related Topics

Police Governor Died Democratic Republic Of The Congo

Recent Stories

District price control committee finalizes rates

2 minutes ago

Cash distribution under Ehsas Programme continues ..

2 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Morocco Surpasses 1,80 ..

2 minutes ago

French Prime Minister Accepts Invitation to Visit ..

2 minutes ago

MPA Sabeen Gul urges masses to give up smoking to ..

7 minutes ago

Air quality improves due to lock down amid COVID-1 ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.