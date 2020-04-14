Boat Sinking in DR Congo Leaves at Least 10 Dead, Several Missing - Local Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) At least 10 people died after a boat capsized on a river in the southern Kasai province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Monday, Dieudonne Pieme, the provincial governor, said on Tuesday.

"Yes, I confirm that the boat sank, and, unfortunately, 10 people lost their lives while several others went missing," Pieme said, as quoted by the Congolese Actualite.CD news outlet.

The police are conducting a search and rescue operation but chancesthe chances of finding survivors are very low, the governor added.

Twenty people were aboard the vessel, which was overloaded, the news agency said, citing locals.