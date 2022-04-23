UrduPoint.com

Boat With 26 People Goes Missing Near Japan's Hokkaido - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2022 | 04:32 PM

Japanese coast guard can not locate the KAZU 1 cruise ship with 26 people on board, which sent a distress call earlier in the day, the Japanese Kyodo news agency reported, citing the Maritime Safety Authority

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) Japanese coast guard can not locate the KAZU 1 cruise ship with 26 people on board, which sent a distress call earlier in the day, the Japanese Kyodo news agency reported, citing the Maritime Safety Authority.

According to the agency, the boat with two crew members and 24 passengers, including two children, left the eastern port of the northern island of Hokkaido despite high waves and strong wind observed in the area.

The distress signal was received at about 16.15 GMT by the coast guard. A helicopter and patrol vessels were sent to the suspected location, however, after two-hour search, rescuers were unable to locate the vessel, Kyodo reported.

