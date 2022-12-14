UrduPoint.com

Boat With Migrants Capsizes In English Channel Off UK Coast - Reports

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Boat With Migrants Capsizes in English Channel Off UK Coast - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Search and rescue operations are underway after a boat with migrants, which tried to illegally enter the United Kingdom, capsized in the English Channel, British media reported on Wednesday.

The boat capsized at around 03:00 GMT, throwing dozens into the water, the GB news broadcaster reported, noting that there may be fatalities. Several people were airlifted from the boat and their condition remains unknown, the broadcaster added.

According to GB News, French fishing boats and two coastguard helicopters joined the UK Border Force, lifeboats and a Royal Navy patrol vessel in the search operation off the Kent coast.

On Tuesday, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled a new plan to tackle the flow of illegal migrants arriving in the UK by boat across the English Channel.

In late November, media reported that only about 8,000 of the 52,294 asylum seekers who had come to the UK received positive or negative verdicts on their applications, while the other 44,700 applicants have been left without an answer.

