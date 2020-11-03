UrduPoint.com
Boat With Tourists Capsizes In Turkey's Antalya, 1 Person Reported Dead - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 02:50 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) One person is believed to have died after a boat carrying about 30 tourists capsized off the coast of Turkey's Antalya, media reported Tuesday.

Search and rescue work operations began in the popular resort town after the boat went sideways into the water at a location where tourists usually take to the water, IHA news agency reported.

Most of the tourists were able to independently swim to the shoreline.

The cause of the incident is not immediately clear.

