Boats carry terrified children to safety in Thai floods

Chiang Rai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Rescuers in boats carried 60 schoolchildren to safety in the northern Thai city of Chiang Rai on Thursday after they were stranded by what residents said was the worst flood in decades.

The children, students at Samakkhi Witthayakhom School, spent a terrifying night trapped in a dormitory as the floodwaters, swollen by torrential rains from Typhoon Yagi, surged on Wednesday afternoon.

Millions of people across Southeast Asia are grappling with floods and landslides after Yagi barrelled through the region on Saturday, unleashing torrential rainfall that inundated northern Vietnam, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar.

One of the pupils trapped by the flood described the ordeal to AFP.

"I felt scared because the flood rose so quickly that we didn't have time to prepare," the 18-year-old, who only wanted to be identified as Kraiwit, said.

"We were stuck there from yesterday afternoon at 3:00 pm until today. Some nearby villagers swam in to take shelter from the floodwaters, about 60 to 70 people."

Father Philip Pornchai, a Roman Catholic priest coordinating rescue efforts at the school, said the water had come up suddenly.

"We managed to evacuate around 800 children, but 60 were left behind," he told AFP.

Rescuers managed to retrieve the remaining children by Thursday as water levels continued to rise.

"I've been in Chiang Rai for nearly 10 years and I've never seen anything like this. Most people here can't remember water in the city like this," Pornchai said.