Boats Carry Terrified Children To Safety In Thai Floods
Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Chiang Rai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Rescuers in boats carried 60 schoolchildren to safety in the northern Thai city of Chiang Rai on Thursday after they were stranded by what residents said was the worst flood in decades.
The children, students at Samakkhi Witthayakhom School, spent a terrifying night trapped in a dormitory as the floodwaters, swollen by torrential rains from Typhoon Yagi, surged on Wednesday afternoon.
Millions of people across Southeast Asia are grappling with floods and landslides after Yagi barrelled through the region on Saturday, unleashing torrential rainfall that inundated northern Vietnam, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar.
One of the pupils trapped by the flood described the ordeal to AFP.
"I felt scared because the flood rose so quickly that we didn't have time to prepare," the 18-year-old, who only wanted to be identified as Kraiwit, said.
"We were stuck there from yesterday afternoon at 3:00 pm until today. Some nearby villagers swam in to take shelter from the floodwaters, about 60 to 70 people."
Father Philip Pornchai, a Roman Catholic priest coordinating rescue efforts at the school, said the water had come up suddenly.
"We managed to evacuate around 800 children, but 60 were left behind," he told AFP.
Rescuers managed to retrieve the remaining children by Thursday as water levels continued to rise.
"I've been in Chiang Rai for nearly 10 years and I've never seen anything like this. Most people here can't remember water in the city like this," Pornchai said.
Recent Stories
Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain
Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan move forward to practical impl ..
Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
More Stories From World
-
High doses of Adderall linked with heightened risk of psychosis and mania1 minute ago
-
SpaceX Polaris Dawn crew begins historic private spacewalk2 minutes ago
-
Rashid returns to Afghanistan squad for South Africa one-day series2 minutes ago
-
Ireland launches EU privacy probe into Google AI development32 minutes ago
-
Syria state media says Israeli strike on Golan kills two52 minutes ago
-
Russia puts Navalny lawyers on trial1 hour ago
-
NASA prepares for launch of new mission on Jupiter's moon Europa1 hour ago
-
Ireland launches EU privacy probe into Google AI development1 hour ago
-
Peru's polarising ex-president Alberto Fujimori dies at 861 hour ago
-
EU consumer groups slam 'manipulative' video game spending tactics1 hour ago
-
Tropical Storm Francine batters US state of Louisiana1 hour ago
-
Spanish PM to meet Venezuelan opposition figure: source1 hour ago