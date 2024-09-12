Open Menu

Boats Carry Terrified Children To Safety In Thai Floods

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Boats carry terrified children to safety in Thai floods

Chiang Rai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Rescuers in boats carried 60 schoolchildren to safety in the northern Thai city of Chiang Rai on Thursday after they were stranded by what residents said was the worst flood in decades.

The children, students at Samakkhi Witthayakhom School, spent a terrifying night trapped in a dormitory as the floodwaters, swollen by torrential rains from Typhoon Yagi, surged on Wednesday afternoon.

Millions of people across Southeast Asia are grappling with floods and landslides after Yagi barrelled through the region on Saturday, unleashing torrential rainfall that inundated northern Vietnam, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar.

One of the pupils trapped by the flood described the ordeal to AFP.

"I felt scared because the flood rose so quickly that we didn't have time to prepare," the 18-year-old, who only wanted to be identified as Kraiwit, said.

"We were stuck there from yesterday afternoon at 3:00 pm until today. Some nearby villagers swam in to take shelter from the floodwaters, about 60 to 70 people."

Father Philip Pornchai, a Roman Catholic priest coordinating rescue efforts at the school, said the water had come up suddenly.

"We managed to evacuate around 800 children, but 60 were left behind," he told AFP.

Rescuers managed to retrieve the remaining children by Thursday as water levels continued to rise.

"I've been in Chiang Rai for nearly 10 years and I've never seen anything like this. Most people here can't remember water in the city like this," Pornchai said.

Related Topics

Thailand Flood Water Chiang Rai Myanmar Laos Vietnam From Asia Million Rains

Recent Stories

Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakista ..

Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain

30 minutes ago
 Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan ..

Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan move forward to practical impl ..

32 minutes ago
 Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student ..

Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

22 hours ago
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

22 hours ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

23 hours ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

1 day ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

1 day ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

1 day ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

1 day ago

More Stories From World