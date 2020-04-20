Bob Loughman Elected New Prime Minister in Vanuatu - Reports

The parliament of Vanuatu, a southern Pacific Ocean nation, has elected a new prime minister, Bob Loughman, as the country hit by a devastating tropical cyclone earlier in April prepares for a potential outbreak of the coronavirus, media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The parliament of Vanuatu, a southern Pacific Ocean nation, has elected a new prime minister, Bob Loughman, as the country hit by a devastating tropical cyclone earlier in April prepares for a potential outbreak of the coronavirus, media reported on Monday.

According to The Guardian newspaper, Bob Loughman, a lawmaker from the island of Tanna and the leader of one of the oldest political parties in Vanuatu, will become the next prime minister after defeating his rival, former Foreign Minister Ralph Regenvanu, in a 31-21 vote in the parliament earlier on Monday.

Loughman has been in the Vanuatu parliament since 2004 and previously served as the education minister and minister for trade and tourism.

Loughman's government is set to settle the situation in the country after a turbulent month, as the category-five cyclone caused significant damage in Vanuatu, which is also in a state of emergency over the coronavirus since March with businesses being banned from operating and a nationwide curfew, the newspaper reported.

So far, there have been no confirmed cases of the virus across the country. However, the pandemic has hampered humanitarian efforts to help the country recover after the storm.