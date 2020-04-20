UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bob Loughman Elected New Prime Minister In Vanuatu - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:53 PM

Bob Loughman Elected New Prime Minister in Vanuatu - Reports

The parliament of Vanuatu, a southern Pacific Ocean nation, has elected a new prime minister, Bob Loughman, as the country hit by a devastating tropical cyclone earlier in April prepares for a potential outbreak of the coronavirus, media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The parliament of Vanuatu, a southern Pacific Ocean nation, has elected a new prime minister, Bob Loughman, as the country hit by a devastating tropical cyclone earlier in April prepares for a potential outbreak of the coronavirus, media reported on Monday.

According to The Guardian newspaper, Bob Loughman, a lawmaker from the island of Tanna and the leader of one of the oldest political parties in Vanuatu, will become the next prime minister after defeating his rival, former Foreign Minister Ralph Regenvanu, in a 31-21 vote in the parliament earlier on Monday.

Loughman has been in the Vanuatu parliament since 2004 and previously served as the education minister and minister for trade and tourism.

Loughman's government is set to settle the situation in the country after a turbulent month, as the category-five cyclone caused significant damage in Vanuatu, which is also in a state of emergency over the coronavirus since March with businesses being banned from operating and a nationwide curfew, the newspaper reported.

So far, there have been no confirmed cases of the virus across the country. However, the pandemic has hampered humanitarian efforts to help the country recover after the storm.

Related Topics

Storm Prime Minister Education Parliament Vote Vanuatu March April Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Prince Charle ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines seven traders for tampering wi ..

56 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber opens free registration for Sharja ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority calls on organisations to m ..

56 minutes ago

London-based Zayed Centre for Research provides su ..

1 hour ago

India reports 17,265 total corona cases, 2547 reco ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.