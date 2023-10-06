Open Menu

Boca Juniors Beat Palmeiras On Penalties To Reach Copa Libertadores Final

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Boca Juniors beat Palmeiras on penalties to reach Copa Libertadores final

Sao Paulo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Boca Juniors beat Palmeiras 4-2 on penalties after their Copa Libertadores semi-final ended 1-1 on Thursday, to earn a place in the final against Brazilian club Fluminense.

Edinson Cavani had put Boca ahead in the 23rd minute but after the Argentine club had defender Marcos Rojo sent off in the 66th minute, Joaquin Piquerez grabbed a leveller only for Boca to triumph in the shoot-out.

Boca now have a chance to match Independiente's record of seven Libertadores titles.

Fluminense beat Internacional 2-1 on Wednesday to book their place in the November 4 final, which will be held at their home venue, the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

Boca grabbed the lead in the 23rd minute with a goal created by two Uruguayans -- Miguel Merentiel did well down the left flank, bustling past Gustavo Gomez and putting in a low ball which veteran striker Cavani slid in from a yard out.

Valentin Barco then tested Palmeiras keeper Weverton with a low drive from 25 yards through a crowded penalty area which the Brazilian keeper got down well to.

Boca's back line was solid, frustrating Palmeiras and reducing them to trying their luck from distance.

The Sao Paulo side made a double change at the break - bringing on the highly-rated 17-year-old Endrick and 20-year-old forward Kevin to inject some pace and energy into their attack.

The move paid off with Endrick, who has an agreement to join Real Madrid when he turns 18 next July, troubling the Boca back-line with his sharp movement.

Boca keeper Sergio Romero was forced into two saves, keeping out efforts from Mayke and then Ze Rafael as the home side piled on the pressure.

But then a moment of madness from Boca's experienced former Manchester United central defender Rojo in the 66th minute saw him sent off for a second yellow after a late, lunging challenge on Kevin.

Palmeiras smelt blood and piled foward in search of the leveller and Romero showed great reflexes to parry a firm, glancing header from Rony.

The Brazilians got their reward when Boca cleared a corner out to Joaquin Piquerez who unleashed a fierce drive from 25 yards which took a slight deflection and although Romero got a hand on the shot it whistled into the net.

Palmeiras pushed for a late winner but Romero denied them again with a fine save from a brilliant Rony overhead kick while at the other end, Cavani could have won it on the break but he slipped as he shot from a great position on the left.

With no away goals rule, nor extra-time in the competition, the contest went to penalties and Cavani missed the first effort for Boca.

But Romero then saved the first two efforts from Palmeiras, diving to keep out the efforts from Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Gomez.

There were no more errors, however, and Guillermo Fernandez kept his cool with the final spot-kick for Boca to seal the win and the place in the final.

Related Topics

Attack Fine Rio De Janeiro Sao Paulo Lead Manchester United July November From Agreement Real Madrid Blood Lucky Cement Limited Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2023

7 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

34 minutes ago
 Ali vows to privatize sick units to strengthen eco ..

Ali vows to privatize sick units to strengthen economy

10 hours ago
 Military joins fight against wildfire on Spain's T ..

Military joins fight against wildfire on Spain's Tenerife

10 hours ago
 China win basketball gold in Asian Games thriller ..

China win basketball gold in Asian Games thriller against Japan

10 hours ago
 Berhalter recalls Reyna to USA squad

Berhalter recalls Reyna to USA squad

10 hours ago
Slovakia freezes decisions on Ukraine military aid

Slovakia freezes decisions on Ukraine military aid

10 hours ago
 China win dramatic basketball gold as medallist fa ..

China win dramatic basketball gold as medallist fails doping test

10 hours ago
 Beckett to Pinter: Nobel-winning playwrights

Beckett to Pinter: Nobel-winning playwrights

10 hours ago
 Cricket: England v New Zealand World Cup scoreboar ..

Cricket: England v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

10 hours ago
 Border wall, drugs tensions loom over US-Mexico se ..

Border wall, drugs tensions loom over US-Mexico security talks

10 hours ago
 Overpass in deadly Venice bus crash 'was under ren ..

Overpass in deadly Venice bus crash 'was under renovation'

10 hours ago

More Stories From World