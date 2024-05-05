Bochum Win Seven-goal Thriller To Push Union Closer To The Drop
Published May 05, 2024
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Bochum won 4-3 at Union Berlin in a pulsating match on Sunday, pushing the hosts closer to the drop just months after they were playing in the Champions League.
In the top division since 2019, Union Berlin finished fourth last season and were playing Champions League football against Real Madrid as recently as December.
Having built their success on home form, a lethargic Union were 3-0 down by half-time thanks to a Maximilian Wittek brace and a goal from former Berliner Keven Schlotterbeck.
Coach Nenad Bjelica made three changes at the break and they had their desired impact immediately.
Yorbe Vertessen and Chris Bedia, both of whom came off the bench, scored in a three-minute period to cut the deficit to one.
With Union on the march and looking for an equaliser, Bochum scored again, Philipp Hofmann heading in from close range.
The home side gave their fans hope again just four minutes later, Benedict Hollerbach again cutting the deficit to just a goal.
Union fought but could not score the equaliser and now sit just two points clear of Mainz in the relegation playoff spot.
Mainz play at promoted Heidenheim later on Sunday and could leapfrog Union into safety.
Leeds loanee Brenden Aaronson, one of three Union players to be subbed on at half-time, criticised his team's first-half performance.
"It was one of those days when we didn't show up and that's all there is to it.
"We need to band together and fight like we did in the second-half. That's what we need to take away from this game."
Bochum however sit five clear of the drop with two games remaining this season.
Later on Sunday, league champions Bayer Leverkusen travel to Eintracht Frankfurt. Still unbeaten, Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen are three matches away from becoming the first club to go through a Bundesliga season without defeat.
