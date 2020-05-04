UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bodies Dumped In 50-metre-deep Syria Gorge Human Rights Watch

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 04:45 PM

Bodies dumped in 50-metre-deep Syria gorge Human Rights Watch

Human Rights Watch on Monday called for an investigation into a spectacular gorge in northern Syria that has been used as a dumping site for dead bodies over several years

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Human Rights Watch on Monday called for an investigation into a spectacular gorge in northern Syria that has been used as a dumping site for dead bodies over several years.

The 50-metre-deep hole in a desert area of Raqa province was once controlled by the Islamic State group, when it still ruled its "caliphate" straddling swathes of Syria and Iraq.

HRW investigated the site since the area was wrested from the militants by Kurdish-led forces in late 2017 and found that bodies were dumped in the gorge during, but also after, IS rule.

"Al-Hota gorge, once a beautiful natural site, has become a place of horror and reckoning," said Sara Kayyali, Syria researcher at Human Rights Watch.

The sinkhole, whose full depth is not visible from the edge, has always held near-mythical status in the area but was once a popular escape where residents would go for family picnics.

"Exposing what happened there, and at the other mass graves in Syria, is crucial to determining what happened to the thousands of people ISIS executed and holding their killers to account," she said.

Related Topics

Dead Militants Syria ISIS Iraq SITE 2017 Family From

Recent Stories

4-member dacoit gang busted in faisalabad

16 seconds ago

Gov't releases Rs 533.33 bln for development proje ..

17 seconds ago

Polish NGO to Put Monuments of Soviet Soldiers-Lib ..

19 seconds ago

Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions in Russia Can Be Dis ..

21 seconds ago

Ukraine Plans COVID-19 Lockdown Extension Until Ma ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways completes 95 percent rehabilitat ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.