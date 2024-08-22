Open Menu

Bodies Found After Migrant Boat Capsizes In Serbia River

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2024 | 08:02 PM

Rescuers found four bodies on Thursday as they searched for people missing after a migrant boat capsized in the Drina River separating Serbia and Bosnia, officials said

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Rescuers found four bodies on Thursday as they searched for people missing after a migrant boat capsized in the Drina River separating Serbia and Bosnia, officials said.

Some seven people were thought to be missing after a boat carrying around 25 migrants capsized near the border town of Ljubovija in Serbia early on Thursday, Serbian police said.

Serbia is one of the main transit countries on the so-called "Balkan route" on which migrants attempt to reach the European Union. It borders four EU nations.

Early on Thursday border police in Serbia were informed by the "Bosnian border authorities, as well as by a local resident, that during the night, a boat carrying irregular migrants capsized on the Drina River while attempting to cross from Serbia", Serbia's Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said in the police statement.

Police found 18 people on the riverbank, including three children, who managed to reach the shore, and rescuers and police scoured the area for the missing.

Later in the day four bodies were found and police as rescuers continued to search for others.

