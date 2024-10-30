Bodies Found As Torrential Rains Slam Spain
Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2024 | 08:00 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Several bodies have been recovered by emergency service workers in Spain's eastern region of Valencia after torrential rains triggered flash floods, the head of the regional government said Wednesday.
"We can confirm that some bodies have already been found," Carlos Mazon told reporters, without saying how many.
Authorities could not give further details until relatives had been informed, he added.
Heavy rain lashed much of eastern and southern Spain on Tuesday, flooding streets with muddy water and disrupting rail and air travel.
Images shot by residents with smartphones and broadcast on Spanish tv showed raging waters washing away cars and flooding buildings.
In some areas, more than a month's rain fell in a single day, Spanish media reported.
"We are facing an unprecedented situation, which nobody remembers," Mazon said.
Officials said on Tuesday that at least seven people were missing -- a truck driver in the Valencia region and six people in the town of Letur in the eastern province of Albacete.
Emergency services workers backed by drones would work through the night to look for the missing in Letur, the central government's representative in Castilla-La Mancha, Milagros Tolon, told Spanish public television station TVE.
"The priority is to find these people," she added.
Recent Stories
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..
DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..
Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice
UNRWA cannot be replaced, say UN top officials in response to Israeli parliament ..
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciates KSA’s support for economic ..
More Stories From World
-
EU adopts extra tariffs of up to 35.3% on Chinese EVs6 hours ago
-
Church must act faster against abusive priests: papal commission6 hours ago
-
Georgia to partially recount votes in disputed poll6 hours ago
-
One dead, several missing in Argentina hotel collapse6 hours ago
-
Bolivia 'going from bad to worse': At the barricades with Morales supporters7 hours ago
-
EU slaps extra tariffs of up to 35.3% on Chinese EVs7 hours ago
-
Manchester United target Amorim: Portugal's next superstar coach?7 hours ago
-
US urges Sudan paramilitaries to halt deadly assault 'immediately'7 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results7 hours ago
-
England boss Borthwick has no qualms over starting Slade against All Blacks7 hours ago
-
Nature destruction an 'existential crisis' for humans, says UN chief8 hours ago
-
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA9 hours ago