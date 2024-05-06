Bodies In Mexico Presumed To Be Missing Surfers Have Bullet Wounds To Head
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Tijuana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Three bodies believed to be those of two Australian brothers and an American who disappeared on a surfing trip in Mexico have bullet wounds to the head, authorities said Sunday.
Relatives of Australians Callum and Jake Robinson, and their American friend Jack Carter, were in Mexico to aid in the identification process, state prosecutor Maria Elena Andrade said at a press conference.
"The relatives arrived in the United States (on Saturday) and today they presented themselves to the prosecutor's office," she said.
The victims "all have a hole in their head made by a firearm projectile," Andrade added.
The motive was believed to the attempted theft of their pick-up truck, she said.
The vehicle -- which had been burned -- was found nearby.
Three suspects, one of them a woman, have been detained on suspicion of direct or indirect involvement in this case, according to prosecutors.
Investigators said earlier that the bodies, which were recovered from a cliff-top shaft in the crime-hit northwestern state of Baja California, were very likely those of the missing tourists.
The bodies were in an "advanced state of decomposition," Andrade said.
But "given their clothing and certain characteristics such as long hair and specific physical descriptions, we have high probability," that the bodies are those of the three missing men, she said.
Another body found at the site had been there longer and was unconnected to the others, officials said.
AFP journalists saw the authorities use a pulley system to extract the mud-covered bodies from the shaft on Friday near the town of Santo Thomas, about 30 miles (45 kilometers) southeast of Ensenada.
Recent Stories
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: ATP Madrid Open result1 minute ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - collated1 minute ago
-
Rublev battles past Auger-Aliassime to claim Madrid Open title21 minutes ago
-
Cesar Luis Menotti, football romantic who led Argentina to first World Cup21 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table31 minutes ago
-
Former Argentina World Cup winning coach Menotti dead at 85 - federation31 minutes ago
-
Leverkusen extend unbeaten run to 48 games with win at Frankfurt31 minutes ago
-
Rejuvenated Liverpool dent Tottenham's Champions League dreams41 minutes ago
-
Furious Moyes blasts West Ham flops after Chelsea run riot41 minutes ago
-
Teenager turns self in after attack on German politician41 minutes ago
-
Liverpool shatter Spurs' top four bid as Villa eye Champions League1 hour ago
-
Troubled Milan held by Genoa in front of protesting fans1 hour ago