Bodies In Mexico Presumed To Be Missing Surfers Have Bullet Wounds To Head

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Tijuana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Three bodies believed to be those of two Australian brothers and an American who disappeared on a surfing trip in Mexico have bullet wounds to the head, authorities said Sunday.

Relatives of Australians Callum and Jake Robinson, and their American friend Jack Carter, were in Mexico to aid in the identification process, state prosecutor Maria Elena Andrade said at a press conference.

"The relatives arrived in the United States (on Saturday) and today they presented themselves to the prosecutor's office," she said.

The victims "all have a hole in their head made by a firearm projectile," Andrade added.

The motive was believed to the attempted theft of their pick-up truck, she said.

The vehicle -- which had been burned -- was found nearby.

Three suspects, one of them a woman, have been detained on suspicion of direct or indirect involvement in this case, according to prosecutors.

Investigators said earlier that the bodies, which were recovered from a cliff-top shaft in the crime-hit northwestern state of Baja California, were very likely those of the missing tourists.

The bodies were in an "advanced state of decomposition," Andrade said.

But "given their clothing and certain characteristics such as long hair and specific physical descriptions, we have high probability," that the bodies are those of the three missing men, she said.

Another body found at the site had been there longer and was unconnected to the others, officials said.

AFP journalists saw the authorities use a pulley system to extract the mud-covered bodies from the shaft on Friday near the town of Santo Thomas, about 30 miles (45 kilometers) southeast of Ensenada.

