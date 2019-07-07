(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) The bodies of as many as 13 undocumented African migrants have been discovered by the Tunisian coast guard off the country's southeastern coast, media reported, citing the Tunisian Red Crescent.

On Monday, a vessel, which was traveling from Libya, overturned off Tunisia's Mediterranean coast. Four survivors, believed to be Malians, were rescued by the coast guard, but one of them later died at a hospital. The International Organization for Migration said that at least 82 people had gone missing as a result of the incident.

Tunisian Red Crescent official Mongi Slim told Xinhua News Agency that the bodies were recovered off Tunisia's coast not far from Libyan border on Saturday.

The official added that other victims were still being searched for, the news agency reported.

According to preliminary information, the migrants could have departed from Libya in the direction of Italy several days ago, the news agency reported.