Bodies of 2 Men Found at Fort Bragg Military Base in US, Investigation Underway - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Two men were found dead in a training area of the Fort Bragg military base in the US state of North Carolina, the stars and Stripes military newspaper reported, citing base officials, and added that an investigation was underway.

The bodies were reportedly discovered on Wednesday afternoon. The military did not say how the men were affiliated with the base, however, the officials noted that the deaths were not training-related. The US Army Criminal Investigation Command is probing the incident.

"No further information is available at this time due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation and the pending notification of next of kin," the military news outlet quoted Fort Bragg's press release as saying.

According to the Stars and Stripes, there is more than 50,300 active-duty personnel serving at the base, which is located near the city of Fayetteville. The training facility is one of the US' largest, covering over 170,000 acres, 87 training grounds and six landing zones.

As many as 31 soldiers assigned to the base have died this year alone, with nearly half of those having committed suicide, the newspaper added, citing data published in September.