Bodies Of 20 Undocumented Migrants Found Off Southeastern Tunisia - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

Bodies of 20 Undocumented Migrants Found Off Southeastern Tunisia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The Tunisian coast guard retrieved the bodies of twenty drowned illegal migrants near the coast of the southeastern city of Sfax, Murad al-Mishri, a regional director of civil defense, told Tunisian news agency TAP on Monday.

Units of the coast guard and the civil defense recovered the bodies on Sunday evening, the official said, suggesting that the migrants drowned a long time ago, given the condition of their bodies.

On July 3, a boat carrying 127 illegal migrants capsized off Tunisia's southeastern coast while trying to reach Italy across the Mediterranean Sea. At least 43 migrants went missing as a result of the shipwreck, and 84 others were rescued.

More Stories From World

