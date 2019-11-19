(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The bodies of 25 people were found in one of the municipalities of the western Mexican state of Jalisco, the local prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.

"So far ... the bodies of 25 people were discovered five women and 20 men," the office wrote on Twitter. According to prosecutors, the bodies of six people have already been identified and confirmed to have had criminal records.

The human remains were discovered on November 8 in a mass grave near the city of Tlajomulco de Zuniga, Mexico's El Universal newspaper reported, adding that about 20 bodies were dismembered and put in bags.

According to media reports, the bodies were found following the detention of 15 people linked to drug cartels, kidnapping, torture and killing. As a result of this mass capture, investigators managed to secure the release of eight kidnapped people, including two foreigners, as well as locate three more places that were used by members of the cartel to commit various crimes.