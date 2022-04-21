Bodies of 26 Civilian Victims of Shelling by Azov Found on Mariupol Hospital Ground - DPR

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The bodies of 26 civilians who became victims of shelling by the Ukrainian neo-Nazi regiment Azov (a criminal case has been initiated against its fighters in Russia) were found on the territory of a hospital in Mariupol, the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said on Thursday.

"On Wednesday, experts again worked on the territory of city hospital No. 4, where they continued to record and document the fact of mass deaths of civilians. In total, 26 dead civilians who became victims of massive shelling by the Azov nationalist battalions were found on the territory ... along the building of the medical institution," the DPR office in the JCCC wrote on Telegram.