Bodies of 3 Missing Rescuers Found in Mine in Kemerovo Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The bodies of three missing rescuers were found in a mine in the Kemerovo Region, a spokesperson for the emergency services told Sputnik.

Earlier it was reported that a group of mine rescuers disappeared in the Listvyazhnaya mine, where miners had died before.

"The bodies of three mine rescuers were found," the spokesperson said.