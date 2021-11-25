Bodies Of 3 Missing Rescuers Found In Mine In Kemerovo Region
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 09:46 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The bodies of three missing rescuers were found in a mine in the Kemerovo Region, a spokesperson for the emergency services told Sputnik.
Earlier it was reported that a group of mine rescuers disappeared in the Listvyazhnaya mine, where miners had died before.
"The bodies of three mine rescuers were found," the spokesperson said.