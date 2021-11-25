UrduPoint.com

Bodies of 3 Missing Rescuers Found in Mine in Kemerovo Region

The bodies of three missing rescuers were found in a mine in the Kemerovo Region, a spokesperson for the emergency services told Sputnik

Earlier it was reported that a group of mine rescuers disappeared in the Listvyazhnaya mine, where miners had died before.

"The bodies of three mine rescuers were found," the spokesperson said.

