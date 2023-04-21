Bodies of 4 Sailors From Russian Boat Recovered - Federal Sea, River Transport Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) The bodies of four missing sailors from Russia's Kaltan fishing boat that caught fire off South Korea's southeastern coastal city of Ulsan early on Friday have been recovered, the Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot) told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Yonhap news agency reported that South Korean rescuers had recovered the bodies of two out of four missing sailors from the Russian fishing boat.

"The bodies of all four crew members of the Kaltan ship, who disappeared during a fire on board the ship, were recovered," Rosmorrechflot said.