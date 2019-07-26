UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bodies Of 62 Migrants Retrieved Off Libya Coast: Red Crescent

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 11:47 PM

Bodies of 62 migrants retrieved off Libya coast: Red Crescent

Libya's Red Crescent said Friday its rescue workers had recovered the bodies of 62 migrants a day after one of the deadliest shipwrecks this year in the Mediterranean

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Libya's Red Crescent said Friday its rescue workers had recovered the bodies of 62 migrants a day after one of the deadliest shipwrecks this year in the Mediterranean.

"Our Red Crescent teams have pulled 62 migrants" from the water since Thursday evening, the head of the unit Abdelmoneim Abu Sbeih said.

Aid agencies on Thursday said more than 100 migrants were missing after their boat sank off the Libyan coast.

Related Topics

Water From

Recent Stories

Non-adoption of modern trends major hindrance for ..

13 seconds ago

Malinga signs off in style as Sri Lanka beat Bangl ..

15 seconds ago

England captain Root relieved as Ireland pitch bat ..

16 seconds ago

WHO says e-cigarettes 'undoubtedly harmful'

22 seconds ago

Russia's Gulf Security Plan Much-Needed, Useful Co ..

15 minutes ago

Russia offers to extend Ukraine gas transit deal

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.