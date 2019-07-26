Bodies of 62 migrants retrieved off Libya coast: Red Crescent

Libya's Red Crescent said Friday its rescue workers had recovered the bodies of 62 migrants a day after one of the deadliest shipwrecks this year in the Mediterranean

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Libya's Red Crescent said Friday its rescue workers had recovered the bodies of 62 migrants a day after one of the deadliest shipwrecks this year in the Mediterranean.

"Our Red Crescent teams have pulled 62 migrants" from the water since Thursday evening, the head of the unit Abdelmoneim Abu Sbeih said.

Aid agencies on Thursday said more than 100 migrants were missing after their boat sank off the Libyan coast.