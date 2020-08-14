Bodies of aid workers killed in Niger arrive in France

UrduPoint.com
Fri 14th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

The bodies of six French aid workers killed by suspected jihadists in Niger arrived in Paris Friday, with Prime Minister Jean Castex due to lead a national tribute later in the day

Orly, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The bodies of six French aid workers killed by suspected jihadists in Niger arrived in Paris Friday, with Prime Minister Jean Castex due to lead a national tribute later in the day.

The four women and two men were killed on Sunday along with their Nigerien guide and driver in a wildlife haven about an hour's drive southeast from the capital Niamey.

The victims worked for French NGO Acted and were aged between 25 and 30.

The national tribute in the VIP section of Paris's Orly airport will be closed to the media. Castex will be joined by several senior ministers.

"It's important that the nation pays homage to them," said Jerome Bertin, the head of France Victimes federation.

"Their families want their commitment to be really cited... they were not tourists killed in Niger but young people engaged in helping the people of this country."

