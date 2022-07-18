UrduPoint.com

Bodies Of All 8 Crew Members From Crashed Antonov Cargo Plane Found In Greece - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2022 | 03:10 AM

Bodies of All 8 Crew Members From Crashed Antonov Cargo Plane Found in Greece - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) All eight crew members were found dead at the site of the crash of the Antonov An-12 transport aircraft in Greece, Greek media report.

On Saturday night, an Antonov cargo plane operated by a Ukrainian air carrier crashed in northern Greece, near the city of Kavala. There were no passengers on board. Serbian Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said on Sunday morning that all eight crew members died in the crash.

The Greek ERT television channel reported on Sunday night that the bodies of all eight crew members had been located and were being transported to Komotini hospital for a forensic medical examination.

According to Stefanovic, the An-12 cargo aircraft was carrying 11.5 tons of defense products of Serbian military equipment company Valir when it crashed near the Greek village of Palaiochori in the Paggaio municipality on Saturday night. The plane was headed from the Serbian city of Nis to Bangladesh.

According to ERT, the aircraft's pilot reported an engine failure and was cleared for an emergency landing at Kavala Airport, but the plane went off the radar ten nautical miles west of Kavala and eventually crashed after one of its engines caught fire.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Bangladesh Company Died Kavala Nis Greece SITE Sunday Media TV All From Airport

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Outcomes of t ..

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Outcomes of the Jeddah Security and Develop ..

5 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Togo

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022

18 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

18 hours ago
 Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

1 day ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.