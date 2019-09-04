(@imziishan)

Bodies of both pilots of the Russian Defense Ministry's crashed Su-25UB aircraft have been found on the site of the crash, a representative of regional emergency services told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Bodies of both pilots of the Russian Defense Ministry's crashed Su-25UB aircraft have been found on the site of the crash, a representative of regional emergency services told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that the strike aircraft had crashed in Stavropol region in Russia's south during a training flight. The aircraft crashed in a deserted location. It exploded upon hitting the ground and was destroyed completely.

"Both pilots have died," the representative added.