- Home
- World
- News
- Bodies of Both Pilots of Russia's Crashed Su-25 Found on Crash Site - Emergency Services
Bodies Of Both Pilots Of Russia's Crashed Su-25 Found On Crash Site - Emergency Services
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 03:01 PM
Bodies of both pilots of the Russian Defense Ministry's crashed Su-25UB aircraft have been found on the site of the crash, a representative of regional emergency services told Sputnik on Wednesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Bodies of both pilots of the Russian Defense Ministry's crashed Su-25UB aircraft have been found on the site of the crash, a representative of regional emergency services told Sputnik on Wednesday.
The Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that the strike aircraft had crashed in Stavropol region in Russia's south during a training flight. The aircraft crashed in a deserted location. It exploded upon hitting the ground and was destroyed completely.
"Both pilots have died," the representative added.