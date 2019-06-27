UrduPoint.com
Bodies Of Climbers Found In Himalayas Were Roped Together: Police

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 04:46 PM

Seven climbers killed on India's second highest mountain last month were roped together when an avalanche struck, an official said Thursday

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Seven climbers killed on India's second highest mountain last month were roped together when an avalanche struck, an official said Thursday.

Their bodies were retrieved last Sunday from a height of 6,500 metres (21,300 feet) and taken to a "safe place" few hundred feet down in the Nanda Devi mountain range, after a search operation that lasted nearly a month.

The search for the eighth climber in the group of four Britons, two Americans, one Australian and their Indian guide continued Thursday with bad weather hampering the operations in the treacherous terrain.

"The bodies were tied together with a rope when we found them," said Vivek Kumar Pandey, spokesman of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

"The eighth climber whose body is missing could have been the lead mountaineer and may have gone ahead of the rest of the group," Pandey told AFP.

